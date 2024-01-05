GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Yatra 2’ teaser: Jiiva’s Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps the legacy of Mammootty’s YSR alive

The film, a sequel to the 2019 Mammootty-starrer ‘Yatra’, releases in theatres on February 8

January 05, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty and Jiiva in a still from ‘Yatra 2’

Mammootty and Jiiva in a still from ‘Yatra 2’ | Photo Credit: Three Autumn Leaves/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie, Yatra 2, headlined by Mammootty and Jiiva, was released by the makers today. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film is a sequel to the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Yatra

While the first film was based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (played by Mammootty), the sequel tells the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva), the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The teaser begins with an incident that shows Jagan the unimaginable support and goodwill that his father has earned over the years. Jagan takes over the party after the untimely death of his father and we then see glimpses of his political rivals conspiring to falsely accuse him of corruption. However, nothing seems to stop his uprising and the story, as we know already, will chart how Jagan became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, Yatra 2 has cinematography by R Madhie and editing by Shravan Katikaneni.

Produced by Shiva Meka under the banner V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves, the film is set to release in theatres on February 8.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.