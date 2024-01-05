‘Yatra 2’ teaser: Jiiva’s Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps the legacy of Mammootty’s YSR alive

January 05, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu movie, Yatra 2, headlined by Mammootty and Jiiva, was released by the makers today. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film is a sequel to the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Yatra

While the first film was based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (played by Mammootty), the sequel tells the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva), the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The teaser begins with an incident that shows Jagan the unimaginable support and goodwill that his father has earned over the years. Jagan takes over the party after the untimely death of his father and we then see glimpses of his political rivals conspiring to falsely accuse him of corruption. However, nothing seems to stop his uprising and the story, as we know already, will chart how Jagan became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, Yatra 2 has cinematography by R Madhie and editing by Shravan Katikaneni.

Produced by Shiva Meka under the banner V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves, the film is set to release in theatres on February 8.