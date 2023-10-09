ADVERTISEMENT

‘Yatra 2’: First look of Mammootty, Jiiva’s film out

October 09, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The sequel film, which tells the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release in theatres on February 8, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Yatra 2’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/X

The first look poster of Yatra 2, the upcoming Telugu movie headlined by Mammootty and Jiiva, was released by the makers on Monday.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Yatra; while the first film was based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (played by Mammootty), the sequel will tell the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Jiiva), the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ
‘Kannur Squad’ movie review: Mammootty stars in an effective procedural drama, that works despite its generic elements

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, Yatra 2 has cinematography by R Madhie and editing by Shravan Katikaneni.

Produced by Shiva Meka under the banner V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves, the film is set to release in theatres on February 8, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US