Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ to go on floors on this date

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025

Published - August 07, 2024 12:55 pm IST

ANI
‘Toxic’:A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

‘Toxic’:A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. | Photo Credit: KVN Productions Official/YouTube

KGF star Yash is all set to kick-start the shoot of his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film will go on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru, as per the information obtained by the PR team of Toxic.

Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Ahead of the start of the shoot, Yash recently visited Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala, and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka. Geetu Mohandas is the director of Toxic.

Lately, several media reports suggested that actor Tara Sutaria is the second female lead in the film and will essay the role of Yash's love interest. Reacting to such reports, Tara in July, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note. In the note, she wrote that the "articles released over the last few days about a project and her" were not true.

Without mentioning the film's name, Tara posted, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me." She added, "Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you."

ALSO READ:‘KGF’ star Yash, Prime Focus India team up for Ramayana adaptation

Toxic was announced in December 2023. The film, bankrolled by KVN Productions, is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, an official announcement regarding the film's female cast has not been made yet.

