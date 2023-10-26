Yash Raj Films’ maiden web-series ‘The Railway Men’ to stream on Netflix from November 18

October 26, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Yash Raj Films’ maiden OTT production The Railway Men will stream on Netflix from November 18, the makers announced on Thursday.

Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu, the four-episode series is backdropped on the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It celebrates the unsung heroes — the Indian railway employees posted at Bhopal station — who saved hundreds of innocent lives during that fateful crisis. The series is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta.

On the night of December 2-3, 1984, highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas escaped from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, killing hundreds of people and disabling and injuring many more. It is considered the world’s largest industrial disaster, with an official death toll in the thousands.

The Railway Men is presented by YRF Entertainment, the streaming content arm of Yash Raj Films. The banner is partnering with Netflix on another venture, Maharaj, starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

YRF also has Mandala Murders, a multi-season series headlined by Vaani Kapoor, and Vijay 69, a slice-of-life film starring Anupam Kher, on their OTT slate.