Yash Raj Films launches casting app for acting aspirants

March 01, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

The banner said budding talent from across the world would directly receive information about casting calls for its films and series through the YRF Casting App

PTI

The official poster of Yash Raj Films. | Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday said it has launched a social media application for acting aspirants. The banner said budding talent from across the world would directly receive information about casting calls for its films and series through the YRF Casting App.

According to YRF, the app would help the studio tackle fake casting calls issued in the name of the company. It would further enable aspirants to register their profile details and submit their auditions to the banner, it said in a press release.

Shanoo Sharma, who is in-charge of selecting and grooming actors for YRF projects, will monitor all auditions via the app. Sharma said the YRF Casting App is a "progressive step" towards helping aspiring actors reach out directly to the studio for projects.

“We are certain that there are countless, brilliant actors throughout the world waiting to be discovered. This could be their chance of a lifetime! For the first time, an aspiring actor can reach out to a production house directly. This is a safe space. They don’t have to rely on anyone else for their shot at achieving their dreams.” The YRF Casting App is now live.

