Kannada superstar Yash has confirmed that he will play Ravana in the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana. To be directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Talking about the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash said, “For me Ravana is the most exciting character in the epic story. If you ask me if I would do any other character apart from him in the film, I would say no. I really liked the shades and nuances of that particular character. There was scope to present it in a different way.”

Yash said a meeting with Namit Malhotra, Global CEO of multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG, made him interested in the project. “I was in Los Angeles for the VFX work of Toxic. Namit, who owns Prime Focus India, met me one day. We jammed about Ramayana, and Namit said the project had been in the making for a couple of years. I liked his vision,” said the KGF star. The film will be produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus India.

The makers of Ramayana are yet to announce the cast and crew of the movie. Recently, leaked pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from the sets of the film went viral on social media.

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ to get a new release date

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is set to miss its original release date of April 10, 2025. Directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame, the film will be Yash’s next major release after his blockbuster KGF movies.

Yash said the film will get a new release date. “I think we had to start shooting early but there were some issues. We took more time to start the project than we had thought. I won’t be able to release it on the promised date,” said the actor.