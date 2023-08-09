ADVERTISEMENT

Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion's 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' gets a premiere date

August 09, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The film also features Martha Kelly, Ron Livingston and Bette Midler

PTI

A still from ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the upcoming drama film Sitting in Bars with Cake will make its debut on the platform on September 8.

Directed by Trish Sie of Pitch Perfect 3 fame, the movie stars Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion in the lead roles. It is based on the book of the same title by author Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay. Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Shahidi) and Corinne (A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties.

"Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence-also known as 'cakebarring'. During their year of 'cakebarring', Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before," the official plotline read.

Sitting in Bars with Cake also features Martha Kelly, Ron Livingston and Bette Midler. Shahidi also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Watch the film’s trailer here...

