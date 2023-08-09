HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion's 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' gets a premiere date

The film also features Martha Kelly, Ron Livingston and Bette Midler

August 09, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’

A still from ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the upcoming drama film Sitting in Bars with Cake will make its debut on the platform on September 8.

ALSO READ
Horror hit ‘Talk to Me’ to get a sequel

Directed by Trish Sie of Pitch Perfect 3 fame, the movie stars Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion in the lead roles. It is based on the book of the same title by author Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay. Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Shahidi) and Corinne (A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties.

"Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence-also known as 'cakebarring'. During their year of 'cakebarring', Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before," the official plotline read.

Sitting in Bars with Cake also features Martha Kelly, Ron Livingston and Bette Midler. Shahidi also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Watch the film’s trailer here...

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.