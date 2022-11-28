Yami Gautam's 'Lost' to release directly on ZEE5

November 28, 2022 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Lost will release directly on ZEE5, the streamer said on Monday on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will see Yami play the role of a crime reporter.

The streaming platform took to its official Twitter account to share the announcement. However, an official release date is yet to be announced

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

According to the makers, the film aims to highlight the issue of media integrity. Shantanu Moitra has composed the soundtrack which has songs penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Lost is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Yami was last seen in the social comedy Dasvi, which premiered on Netflix and JioCinema in April.