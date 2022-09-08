Yami Gautam's 'Lost' to open Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has directed the film from a screenplay written by Shyamal Sengupta

Pink filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), the makers announced Thursday.

The investigative drama thriller has a story written by Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta, with a screenplay written by Shyamal and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures.

Thrilled to announce the World Premiere of our upcoming film, #Lost on the opening night of #csaff2022 🙌🏻



The screening will be held on 23rd September. pic.twitter.com/JtSDyHOY8d — Namah Pictures (@namahpictures) September 8, 2022

The CSAFF, which will be held from September 22 to 25, is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling.

Yami, who will be seen as a crime reporter in Lost, said she is happy and proud about her film’s selection at CSAFF.”I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it’s one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time.”

"I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it," the actor said in a statement.

Aniruddha Roy, best known for the 2018 drama thriller Pink with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.

"I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a realistic highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get," the director said.

Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.