Yami Gautam to be Ajith’s co-star in ‘Valimai’?

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is the front-runner to be Ajith’s heroine in his next film Valimai.

Yami has already acted in two Kollywood projects before — Gouravam and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum — but this will be her first big-budget venture opposite a star.

The actor had a successful 2019, starring in both Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She made her debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, that was a massive hit.

The casting for the remaining actors in Valimai is still ongoing, and now the focus will be on who plays the villain. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is a key contender for the role. It has been confirmed that Ajith plays a cop in this upcoming film.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the same team behind Ajith’s hit Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.