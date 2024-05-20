ADVERTISEMENT

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy, name him Vedavid

Updated - May 20, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 02:03 pm IST

The couple thanked the team of doctors at Surya hospital where Yami was admitted for her delivery

PTI

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar; the post they shared on social media to announce the birth of their baby boy, Vedavid | Photo Credit: @yamigautam/Instagram

We had previously reported that actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who tied the knot in 2021, are expecting their first child. Today, the couple announced that they have become parents to a baby boy, who was born on May 10.

Yami and Aditya made the announcement on their Instagram page and also shared that they have named the child Vedavid.

Yami Gautam Dhar: ‘The trust the audience has started to develop in me, I really want to maintain that’

"As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our family as well as our beloved nation," the couple captioned their post.

The couple, who have worked together on films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370, also thanked the team of doctors at Surya hospital where Yami was admitted for her delivery.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh.

