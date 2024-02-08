ADVERTISEMENT

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar expecting their first child

February 08, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated February 09, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh

ANI

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film Article 370, which is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way." Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The couple is also likely to announce the good news on their social media handles soon.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul and Kiran Karmarkar. The rest of the cast includes Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev. 

Watch the trailer here:

