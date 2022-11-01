Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Marvel's 'Wonder Man' series

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is developing the series

PTI
November 01, 2022 15:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | Photo Credit: Amy Sussman

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped in to play the titular hero in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney Plus series Wonder Man.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is developing the series with Andrew Guest as the head writer.

Cretton, who is already set to direct Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty movie, may also helm Wonder Man.

In the Marvel comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In desperation, Simon turns to Baron Zemo, who gives Simon superpowers and directs him to infiltrate and then betray the Avengers. However, Simon joins the Avengers in earnest and is even a founding member of the spin-off team, the West Coast Avengers.

Wonder Man will be Abdul-Mateen’s third comic book character, after playing the villain Black Manta in 2018's Aquaman and Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s 2019 series Watchmen, for which he won an Emmy. He will reprise Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for the series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app