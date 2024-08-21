ADVERTISEMENT

‘Y2K’ trailer: A24’s millenial plunge disaster comedy stars Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell

Published - August 21, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Kyle Mooney’s upcoming comedy imagines the titular Y2K bug wreaking global havoc on New Year’s Eve 1999, with an all-star cast navigating the hilarious fallout

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Y2K’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ A24

A24 has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming R-rated disaster comedy Y2K, directed by SNL alum Kyle Mooney. Set for release in theaters on December 6, the film imagines a chaotic world where the feared Y2K computer meltdown actually occurs, plunging society into pandemonium.

‘Snow White’ trailer: Rachel Zegler goes against Gal Gadot’s evil queen in this live-action adaptation

Starring Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Y2K is set on New Year’s Eve 1999, as two high school misfits, Eli (Martell) and Danny (Dennison), decide to crash the last big party of the millennium. What starts as a typical teen party quickly spirals out of control when the clock strikes midnight, unleashing a series of absurd and disastrous events tied to the Y2K bug.

The trailer, set to the energetic beat of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping,” offers a glimpse of the chaos to come, including fiery hills, planes colliding in mid-air, and a Tamagotchi-controlled drill on the loose. Amid the mayhem, Eli tries to navigate the worst night of his life, only to find an unexpected connection with his crush, Laura (Zegler).

‘Arcadian’ movie review: Not enough Nicolas Cage in an effective, bare-bones chiller

Y2K boasts an ensemble cast that includes Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, and more. Produced by A24 alongside Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby and The Bear creator Christopher Storer’s American Light & Fixture, the film also features practical effects by the renowned Wētā Workshop.

