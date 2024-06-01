Xochitl Gomez joins horror short film 'Hive'

Actor Xochitl Gomez, best known for playing Marvel heroine America Chavez in the studio's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is shooting Hive, a horror short film from rising Colombian-American filmmaker Felipe Vargas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vargas wrote and directed Hive, which stars Gomez as a teenage babysitter who loses the little girl she is caring for at a beautiful playground and is forced to fight a sinister creature hiding among the children. Gomez plays with Lorelei Olivia Mote, a child who has acted in American Horror Story and Daisy Jones and the Six.

The story is being told in real-time and set in the bright daylight of the outdoors, something the filmmakers think differentiates their project from most horror projects. "Working with Felipe on Hive brought me back to the pure fun of filmmaking," Gomez tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s precise and playful, being aware of every detail while also nurturing a lively atmosphere on set.”

Hive is produced by Nick Scully, Nicole Crespo and Bijan Kazerooni and co-financed by Film Independent. The film is heading into post-production and hopes to hit some late-year festival circuits.

Vargas made his breakthrough with the stylish 2020 viral short Milk Teeth, which earned him Hollywood attention. He made his feature debut with Rosario, an independent horror thriller starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian and produced by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass. Vargas has subsequently maintained his upward trend, directing the next edition of Lionsgate's horror franchise Leprechaun and writing a Bob the Builder film for Mattel Films.

Gomez is due to be part of the voice ensemble for Warner Bros.'s new adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, a roll call that will also include Bill Hader and Quinta Brunson, among others.

