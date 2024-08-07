ADVERTISEMENT

Xavier Dolan marks return to filmmaking with new French period horror

Published - August 07, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The ‘Matthias & Maxime’ filmmaker plans to shoot on location in and around Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, as well as in a studio setting

The Hindu Bureau

Xavier Dolan | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @xavierdolan

Canadian director Xavier Dolan has announced his return to feature filmmaking with a new project, a period horror movie set in 1880s France. Dolan, who hasn’t directed a feature since Matthias & Maxime in 2019, shared details about his upcoming film on the Canadian cinema podcast Sans Filtre.

“It’s something I wrote before the pandemic, and I’m looking at again… It’s a genre film, a horror film, set in 1880s in France,” Dolan revealed. The director’s hiatus from feature films has been marked by other creative pursuits, including the short film Happy Diamonds, the music video Adele: Easy On Me, and the TV miniseries The Night Logan Woke Up.

Dolan’s motivation for the horror genre seems to be intertwined with his personal experiences and artistic challenges. “Unconsciously, I’ve returned to the same themes, in a period that I don’t know, but which appeals to me and in a style which appeals to me, but with a completely different proposition,” he said. “I feel that I can surpass myself, learn and grow with themes that are dear to me but in the horror genre.”

The director also spoke about the financial and logistical aspects of the project, emphasizing its high cost due to the need for period-accurate costumes and lighting. Dolan plans to shoot on location in and around Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, as well as in a studio setting.

In addition to his film work, Dolan is preparing for the publication of a book titled A Friendship Through Film, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed film Mommy. The book, a collaboration between his company Sons of Manual and French film company mk2, will feature unseen images from the Mommy shoot, captured by photographer Shayne Laverdière.

