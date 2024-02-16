ADVERTISEMENT

‘X-Men ’97’ trailer out; to continue the classic ’90s cartoon post-death of Prof. X

February 16, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

The new trailer features Team X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Morph, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Bishop and more

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘X-Men ’97’  | Photo Credit: @marvel/YouTube

A new animated X-Men show is coming up after ten years. Disney unveiled the trailer of X-Men ’97 and from the looks of it, the new show will continue the plot from the ’90s cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series.

ALSO READ
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser: The merc with a mouth turns into MCU’s Messiah

The classic 90’s series ran from 1992-1997 for five seasons. According to an article in Variety, the new show will essentially function as the sixth season picking up after the 1997 series finale, ‘Graduation Day’, in which Prof. Charles Xavier dies.

ALSO READ
From ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Oppenheimer’: Capturing science and its purveyors on camera

The new trailer features Team X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Morph, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Bishop and more, picking up the pieces after the death of their mentor.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The series will stream from March 20. Here’s the trailer:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US