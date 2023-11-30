ADVERTISEMENT

Wyatt Russell says ‘Thunderbolts’ is “not a straightforward Marvel movie”

November 30, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Meanwhile, Wyatt is focused on ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’. The series features him and his father playing the same character half a century apart

The Hindu Bureau

Wyatt Russell | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

During an interaction for the promotion of the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, actor Wyatt Russell spilt the beans about his upcoming Marvel film, Thunderbolts

Confirming that the filming is yet to commence, Wyatt said that he hasn’t even read the finished script yet. “Despite that, I have confidence it’s gonna be good,” said Wyatt, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter. 

“The story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting. I know parts of the story and how the story works. I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past. I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”

Meanwhile, Wyatt is focused on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series features him and his father playing the same character half a century apart. Wyatt will also be seen in the horror film Night Swim which is based on the 2014 short film of the same name. 

