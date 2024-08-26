ADVERTISEMENT

Wrongdoers must face consequences: Tovino Thomas on treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry

Published - August 26, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Actor Tovino Thomas has addressed allegations of misconduct in Malayalam film industry, advocating for accountability and justice for women

ANI

Actor Tovino Thomas. | Photo Credit: tovinothomas/Instagram

Actor Tovino Thomas has publicly addressed the recent resignations of prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry amid a storm of allegations. His comments come in response to the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which has laid bare troubling systemic issues concerning the treatment of women in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Malayalam film industry report lead to changes?

During a media interaction, Tovino Thomas emphasised the need for accountability and justice. “Those who are accused must step down. If found guilty, they should be punished accordingly. Wrongdoers must face the consequences of their actions,” Thomas said.

He underscored that the issue extends beyond the film industry, advocating for a safer environment for women across all workplaces. ”This isn’t just about our industry; women should feel safe in every workplace. If I’m called upon, I’m ready to provide my statement. We have laws in this country, and I believe in this system to ensure justice is served. There needs to be change in workplaces, not just here, but everywhere in the world,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Telugu star Nani says Justice Hema Committee report is ‘alarming’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The controversy gained momentum following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19, which exposed significant issues regarding the mistreatment of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report has prompted the government to form a special investigative team to address these allegations comprehensively.

Reality of reel life, exploitation as a structural problem

The fallout from the report has been swift and impactful. Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, who was serving as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, resigned after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala’s Minister for Cultural and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, has pledged a thorough investigation, stating, “The government will not protect whoever is at fault. Action is assured if the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are proven.”

ALSO READ:Catalyst for change: On the Hema Committee report and Malayalam film industry

In addition to Ranjith’s resignation, the industry is also grappling with accusations against Siddique, a prominent actor and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused Siddique of sexual misconduct, alleging that he initially approached her through a fake social media account before a professional meeting turned into a distressing and threatening encounter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US