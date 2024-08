Wrongdoers must face consequences: Tovino Thomas on treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry

Actor Tovino Thomas has publicly addressed the recent resignations of prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry amid a storm of allegations. His comments come in response to the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which has laid bare troubling systemic issues concerning the treatment of women in the industry.

During a media interaction, Tovino Thomas emphasised the need for accountability and justice. “Those who are accused must step down. If found guilty, they should be punished accordingly. Wrongdoers must face the consequences of their actions,” Thomas said.

He underscored that the issue extends beyond the film industry, advocating for a safer environment for women across all workplaces. ”This isn’t just about our industry; women should feel safe in every workplace. If I’m called upon, I’m ready to provide my statement. We have laws in this country, and I believe in this system to ensure justice is served. There needs to be change in workplaces, not just here, but everywhere in the world,” he added.

The controversy gained momentum following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19, which exposed significant issues regarding the mistreatment of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report has prompted the government to form a special investigative team to address these allegations comprehensively.

The fallout from the report has been swift and impactful. Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, who was serving as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, resigned after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misconduct.

Kerala’s Minister for Cultural and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, has pledged a thorough investigation, stating, “The government will not protect whoever is at fault. Action is assured if the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are proven.”

In addition to Ranjith’s resignation, the industry is also grappling with accusations against Siddique, a prominent actor and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused Siddique of sexual misconduct, alleging that he initially approached her through a fake social media account before a professional meeting turned into a distressing and threatening encounter.

