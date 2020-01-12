Movies

Wrong to boycott Deepika Padukone or her film: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut | File photo

Sanjay Raut | File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the country cannot be run in a “Talibani” style

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday came out in support of actor Deepika Padukone, who is facing flak from the BJP and some other quarters over her visit to the JNU campus in Delhi to express solidarity with students who were recently attacked by armed assailants.

Mr. Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member and the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said the country cannot be run in a “Talibani” style.

After Ms. Padukone’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, many appreciated her “silent solidarity”, but some others criticised her for “supporting Leftists”, saying it was a promotional stunt for her latest film ‘Chhapaak’.

Some also demanded a boycott of her film, based on the life of an acid attack survivor, played by Ms. Padukone.

A section of BJP leaders also criticised the actor over her JNU visit.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Raut said, “The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a ‘Talibani’ style.”

“Chhapaak”, directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on Friday.

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday declared the film tax-free in the two States.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 11:38:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/wrong-to-boycott-deepika-padukone-or-her-film-sanjay-raut/article30548591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY