Why Perumal Murugan thinks ‘Ratha Kanneer’ is relevant even today

No day went by at school without my friend Manivannan imitating MR Radha in Ratha Kanneer. He was a huge fan of the actor and kept repeating his dialogues in class. I was in class IX then. The year was 1979; the movie released in 1954 and I hadn’t watched it yet. But I was so impressed by MR Radha’s character — he played a sarcastic man who kept mocking society — that it was on my must-see lists.

My father ran a soda shop during the time at Jaya Theatre in Tiruchengode. Back then, every theatre had a beeda, tea, and a soda shop. We manufactured the soda ourselves — we sold goli soda and various flavoured drinks. I headed straight to the theatre after school to help my father. Those days, it was common practice to re-release old films. This was done in commission or out-rate basis. In the latter, theatre owners bought a few films for a fixed rate from distributors and played it as long as they wished. The profits were all theirs. For the distributors, this was a way to make money out of films whose reels would’ve simply languished in cans.

MR Radha in ‘Ratha Kanneer’ | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Ratha Kanneer was released on out-rate basis; this was in 1983 and I was in college. It was the time when modern films with Ilaiyaraaja music ruled and here was a classic in black-and-white. But the film had a great response — it ran to full houses during the second show and most people came to watch it owing to the memories they associated with it.

Did you know? Ratha Kaneer was based on a stage play that also starred MR Radha in the lead role.

Actor Upendra was so impressed by the movie that he remade it in Kannada as Raktha Kaneeru in 2003.

Several noted filmmakers including Balu Mahendra and J Mahendra have stated that Ratha Kaneer was one of their favourite films.

Ratha Kanneer is an important film for the Dravidian Movement. It was written by Thiruvarur Thangarasu who was part of the Movement himself. In the film, the protagonist’s voice is actually Periyar’s. He mocks at the values set by society, marriage, the thaali, the Government, a practitioner of Jeevakarunyam (a belief which is against violence of any kind)...no one is left out. I remember a scene in which a visually-impaired MR Radha comes across a mound of gravel on the side of a road. He asks in his tongue-in-cheek style: ‘So it takes a year to bring the gravel, another year to source the sand...I wonder how many more years it will take for the road to be laid’. Ironically, the scene is relevant even today.

Thinking back, I realise the film might have sent the wrong message. For, MR Radha suffers a tragic end. He gets leprosy and ends up a lonely man. It could make viewers wonder if people who dare to ask some uncomfortable questions, will suffer. But it was hugely popular; actor Radha Ravi even converted it into a play. The film also had some revolutionary writing. MR Radha, for instance, upon realising he’s dying, asks his wife if she wants to ‘remarry’ his friend, even before his death. The film keeps reminding you that what you hear throughout, is Periyar’s voice.

(As told to Akila Kannadasan)