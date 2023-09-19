HamberMenu
‘Worst Person of the World’ duo Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve reunite for new movie

Trier and his long-term collaborator Eskil Vogt have penned the script of the film, which will begin shooting in Norway, France and Germany in August

September 19, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

PTI
Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve (R) poses with her trophy next to Norwegian director Joachim Trier during a photocall after she was awarded the Best Actress Prize for her part in the film “Verdens Verste Menneske” (The Worst Person In The World)“ during the closing ceremony of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 17, 2021.

Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve (R) poses with her trophy next to Norwegian director Joachim Trier during a photocall after she was awarded the Best Actress Prize for her part in the film “Verdens Verste Menneske” (The Worst Person In The World)“ during the closing ceremony of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 17, 2021. | Photo Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier is set to reunite with actor Renate Reinsve for a new feature project, titled Sentimental Value.

The filmmaker and the actor had earlier collaborated for The World Person of the World, the third part of Trier’s Oslo Trilogy, which also included 2006’s Reprise and 2011’s Oslo, August 31st.

Joachim Trier: ‘Rom-coms are an existential form’

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards at the 2022 Oscars -- best international feature film and best original screenplay.

In Sentimental Value, Reinsve will feature as Nora, an actor, and her sister Agnes, who are grieving the loss of their mother while their father Gustav reappears in their lives after a long absence, reported Variety.

"Gustav, a once-celebrated filmmaker, has written a script for a comeback movie and offered the main part to his daughter Nora, but she categorically refuses the role. During a career retrospective in France, Gustav meets an adoring Hollywood star and offers her the part intended for Nora.

"When the film starts shooting back home in Norway, Gustav seizes the opportunity to repair his bond with Nora and her sister," the official description read.

Trier and his long-term collaborator Eskil Vogt have penned the script of the film, which will begin shooting in Norway, France and Germany in August.

Sentimental Value will be produced by Juliette Schrameck at Agat Films, Nathanael Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz for MK Production, Maria Ekerhovd at Mer Film and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar at Eye Eye Pictures. Germany’s Komplizen and Denmark/Sweden’s Zentropa are also on board as producers.

