‘World’s Best’ trailer: Seventh-grade Math whiz takes on the world of rap

Co-written by and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar, and directed by Roshan Sethi, ‘World’s Best’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 23

June 01, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘World’s Best’

Poster of ‘World’s Best’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The trailer and first-look poster of the upcoming hip-hop musical comedy adventure World’s Best was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. Co-written by and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar, and directed by radiation oncologist turned filmmaker Roshan Sethi, the film will stream on the platform on June 23.

In the film, a 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “The world’s best never rest.”

Written by Jamie King and Ambudkar, the film also stars Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, Christopher Jackson and Doug E. Fresh. Notably, Ambudkar has also written the original songs of the film with Charlie Wilder

World’s Best is produced by Thomas Kail and Kate Sullivan. The film reunites Kail and Ambudkar who first collaborated as director and performer, respectively, of the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme. Terry Gould and Ambudkar executive produce.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

