Workers of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network launch unionisation effort

July 20, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The workers of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network production are trying to unionize with the The Animation Guild (TAG). The Deadline reported that a petition was filed with the National Labour Relations Board requesting a union election.

Awesome news! Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network production workers have organized to join TAG! Welcome to these heroes! Let's celebrate! #ProductionStrong@animationguildpic.twitter.com/kXq7NtszJb — Animation Guild Writers (@TAGwriters) July 19, 2023

The petition was filed by 66 staffers at Warner Bros. Animation and 22 from Cartoon Network, including professionals such as production manager, digital production assistant, design production coordinator, assistant production manager and senior assistant production manager. These members have worked in projects such as Warner Bros. as Batman: The Caped Crusader, Harley Quinn and Teen Titans Go! and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, We Baby Bears and Craig of the Creek from Cartoon Network production.

“Although many might not think it, production is a specialized skill; we might not be artists or writers, but what we bring to the table goes beyond traditional creativity and gets content on the air,” Warner Bros. Animation production manager Hannah Ferenc said in a statement. “Having lived through the existing state of the animation industry for the past seven years, I want to make sure that not only our current workers, but all those who choose to join us in the future, can feel secure in following their passion by earning liveable wages and being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”