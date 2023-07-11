ADVERTISEMENT

Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson to headline thriller movie 'Lips Like Sugar'

July 11, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

‘Lips Like Sugar’, directed by Brantley Gutierrez, is a thriller loosely based on a true story

PTI

Woody Harrelson | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood stars Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson are set to star in an upcoming thriller movie. The film, titled Lips Like Sugar, will be directed by Grammy winner Brantley Gutierrez from a script by Anthony Tambakis, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The project, which is loosely based on a true story, is set during the 1984 Olympic Games and against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles. "As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing," the official description read.

Harrelson will also produce the film along with Post Film’s Russ Posternak, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri, 7 Deuce’s Jeremy Plager, Greg Lauritano, Subtractive’s Kyle Schember, and Zac Adams. Lips Like Sugar is expected to start production later this year.

CONNECT WITH US