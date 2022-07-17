Woody Harrelson in talks for musical film 'Sailing'

Actor Woody Harrelson | Photo Credit: Paul A. Hebert

The movie comes from ‘Rock of Ages’ creator Chris D’Arienzo

Actor Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to star in Hollywood studio Lionsgate's upcoming musical Sailing.

Touted as a "yacht rock musical comedy", the movie comes from Rock of Ages creator Chris D’Arienzo, as per Deadline.

Sailing will follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the smooth sounds and lifestyle from yacht rock. The soft rock music genre dominated FM radio during that period.

D’Arienzo sold the pitch with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix's Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, and Harrelson.

Harrelson most recently starred in filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's Palme d’Or winning comedy Triangle of Sadness and Tom Hardy-starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Harrelson's upcoming projects include Champions from director Bobby Farrelly and the HBO television series The White House Plumbers.