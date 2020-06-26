Woody Allen’s movie ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ to open San Sebastian film festival

Filmmaker Woody Allen’s next directorial Rifkin’s Festival will serve as the opening film for the 68th edition of the San Sebastian Festival.

In a statement posted on the festival’s official website, the organisers said the movie will be screened out of the competition on September 18.

“Rifkin’s Festival” features Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

It tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city, and the fantasy of movies.

While the woman gets into an affair with a brilliant French movie director, the man falls in love with a beautiful Spanish lady who lives there.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio, Gravier Productions and Wildside, the film was shot in the Spanish city and other nearby towns in 2019.

This is the second time that Allen’s film will be opening the San Sebastian Festival.

His 2004 feature “Melinda and Melinda” had served as the curtain-raiser for the festival the same year.

At the time, the 84-year-old filmmaker was honoured with Donostia Award at the festival that also dedicated a retrospective to his work.

The San Sebastian film festival, which is held every year in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastian, will take place from September 18 to 26.