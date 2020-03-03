Woody Allen’s memoir ‘Apropos of Nothing’ to release on April 7

Filmmaker Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing will finally be releasing on April this year.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, will bring out the memoir on April 7, the company said in a statement to Variety.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theatre, television, nightclubs, and print,” the publishing house said.

The book, in which Allen has also written about his relationships with family, friends, and “the loves of his life”, will also release in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, besides the US.

It was reported last year that Allen was pitching his memoir to several publishers, but was rebuffed in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The multi-hyphenate director has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising. He has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Incidentally, Hachette’s division Little, Brown and Company published Catch and Kill, by Allen’s estranged son Ronan Farrow in 2019. In the book, Farrow wrote about his reporting during the #MeToo movement that led to the downfall of many powerful Hollywood executives.

Dylan took to Twitter to slam the company for betraying her brother with their decision to publish Allen’s memoir.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalised on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir’, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” she said in a statement posted on the micro-blogging site.