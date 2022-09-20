Woody Allen has 'no intention of retiring', says representative for director

Director Woody Allen | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

A representative for Woody Allen has denied reports that the embattled filmmaker is retiring, after an article in a Spanish newspaper quoted him as saying that his current movie "Wasp 22" will be his swan song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the filming of the new project in Paris, the 86-year-old filmmaker had spoken to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. The daily had quoted him as saying: "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing."

In the statement shared with entertainment outlet Variety, Allen's representative said the director currently has "no intention of retiring".

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th," the representative said.

Previously, Allen had described "Wasp 22" as "a sort of poisonous romantic thriller", much like his 2005 film "Match Point".

In an interview with Alec Baldwin live-streamed on Instagram in June, the multiple Oscar winner had hinted at retirement, saying he plans to direct "one or two more" films.

Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged he sexually abused her as a child, had made headlines following the release of HBO's 2021 docuseries "Allen v. Farrow", which explored the allegations against him. The director has repeatedly denied the claims.

He has also had trouble with publishing houses. Hachette cancelled the publication of Allen's memoir "Apropos of Nothing" after staff protests, but it was picked up by another publisher, Arcade.