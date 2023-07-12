‘Wonka’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet works a treat as young Willy Wonka

July 12, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The trailer for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka, is now out. Directed by Paul King (Paddington 1 and 2), the film is a prequel story to Roald Dahl’s 1964 childrens’ fantasy novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was adapted into famous films in 1971 and 2005 respectively.

The story of Wonka charts the early days of eccentric chocolate-maker and inventor Willy Wonka before starting his wondrous Chocolate Factory. “I’ve spent the past seven years traveling the world, perfecting my craft,” Wonka (Chalamet) says in the trailer. Arriving in an fictional European town, he goes up against the ‘chocolate cartel’ while trying to create the best and most magical chocolate treats. He teams up with a young orphaned girl, played by Calah Lane, and invents the ‘hoverchoc’, a chocolate that literally makes people fly.

Filled with magical flourishes and heartwarming moments, Wonka also introduces Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, with green hair and an orange face and trapped, funnily, in a glass jar.

Wonka also features Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman and others. Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy has contributed original songs to the film. The original score is by Joby Talbot.

The character of Willy Wonka was previously portrayed on screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Heyday Films and presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, Wonka will release in theatres on December 15, 2023.

