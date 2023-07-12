HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Wonka’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet works a treat as young Willy Wonka

Directed by Paul King, ‘Wonka’ follows the early days of eccentric chocolate-maker and inventor Willy Wonka before he started his wondrous chocolate factory

July 12, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

The trailer for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka, is now out. Directed by Paul King (Paddington 1 and 2), the film is a prequel story to Roald Dahl’s 1964 childrens’ fantasy novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was adapted into famous films in 1971 and 2005 respectively.

The story of Wonka charts the early days of eccentric chocolate-maker and inventor Willy Wonka before starting his wondrous Chocolate Factory. “I’ve spent the past seven years traveling the world, perfecting my craft,” Wonka (Chalamet) says in the trailer. Arriving in an fictional European town, he goes up against the ‘chocolate cartel’ while trying to create the best and most magical chocolate treats. He teams up with a young orphaned girl, played by Calah Lane, and invents the ‘hoverchoc’, a chocolate that literally makes people fly.

Filled with magical flourishes and heartwarming moments, Wonka also introduces Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, with green hair and an orange face and trapped, funnily, in a glass jar.

ALSO READ
‘Dune: Part Two’ new trailer: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya brace for battle

Wonka also features Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman and others. Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy has contributed original songs to the film. The original score is by Joby Talbot.

The character of Willy Wonka was previously portrayed on screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Heyday Films and presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, Wonka will release in theatres on December 15, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.