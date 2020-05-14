Movies

Wong Kar-Wai to begin shooting for ‘Blossoms’ in China from July

Wong Kar-Wai

Wong Kar-Wai   | Photo Credit: AFP/Romain Lafabregue

The movie is an adaptation of the eponymous 2012 novel by Jin Yucheng, and tells the story of a young man looking for status and romance in the boom years of 1990s China

Renowned filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai is set to begin shooting for his new film “Blossoms”, a script that he has been developing for the past five years, in mainland China’s Hengdian World Studios from July.

The director, known for his internationally acclaimed films such as “In The Mood For Love”, is returning to filming his eleventh movie after 2013’s “The Grandmaster“.

The production has reportedly rented space at the sprawling studio in coastal Zhejiang province for 11 months, from May of this year to March 2021, indicating that the film production in the country is back after coronavirus closures, reported Variety.

The virus, however, has led to the shutdown of film productions and releases in the rest of the world.

“Blossoms” is an adaptation of the eponymous 2012 novel by Jin Yucheng, one of the few authors writing directly in the local dialect of Shanghainese, and tells the story of a young man looking for status and romance in the boom years of 1990s China.

The director in the past has called the film a deeply personal return to his hometown, Shanghai.

Wong is also producing a 30-episode online series adaptation of the same novel for Tencent Video, which will also be called Blossoms.

