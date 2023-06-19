‘Wonderwell’ trailer: Carrie Fisher is a ‘powerful witch’ in her final movie

June 19, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Carrie Fisher’s final appearance on the big screen will be that of a powerful witch named Hazel in Vlad Marsavin’s fantasy drama Wonderwell.

Written by William Brookfield, and produced by Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki and Robert Bernacchi, the film follows Violet (Kiera Milward), a young girl who moves to Italy after she becomes the face of a world-renowned designer’s (Rita Ora) fashion label. But when Violet wanders into a forest nearby, she meets Hazel who guides her into a mysterious portal that gives her a glimpse of the future.

The film’s logline describes it as “a thrilling, humorous and often terrifying voyage.”

Wonderwell is slated for a limited theatrical release on June 23, which will be followed by a digital release.

Born into a showbiz family, Carrie was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actor Debbie Reynolds. Carrie gained international fame through her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy. She also starred in movies like The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, and When Harry Met Sally... The actor also adapter her semi-autobiographical book Postcards from the Edge into a film in 1990.

Carrie was a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. She courageously shared her own struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a massive heart attack.