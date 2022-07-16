Women’s Film Fest off to a great start

The event, organised by Chalachitra Academy, concludes on Monday

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurating the Women’s International Film Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith, Mayor Beena Philip, Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi and Academy Vice Chairman Prem Kumar are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The event, organised by Chalachitra Academy, concludes on Monday

It may have been one of the wettest days this monsoon, but that didn't matter for the film buffs on Saturday. They turned up in large numbers at the Kairali-Sree theatre complex on the inaugural day of the third Women's International Film Festival.

Though the day's — and the festival's — biggest attraction, Clara Sola, the Spanish film from Costa Rica that won the Golden Crow Pheasant Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram, was the opening film and its screening was scheduled for later in the evening after the inaugural ceremony, movie lovers had arrived early in the morning to watch other films, such as A Tale of Love and Desire (France).

The festival was inaugurated by Minister for PWD and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith, Vice Chairman Premkumar, directors Anjali Menon and Tara Ramanujan, Mini I.G., Aisha Sultana, actress Kukku Parameswaran, Women's Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi, Mayor Beena Philip and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy were among those who spoke.

The festival, being organised by the Chalachitra Academy, concludes on Monday.