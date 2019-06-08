How Telugu films don't give an identity to the female protagonist

The female protagonist in Telugu movies is the ochre on a painting — there but not really there in any significant way. We rarely see a female lead who has had much writing bandwidth devoted to her character.

Sifting through the a range of Telugu blockbusters, we find that we really cannot pin down the identity of the heroine, either through her profession or her character arc. Wouel it be too much to ask the the writers to add a layer or two to the the female leads’ character; at the moment most of their roles are as thin as Saravana Bhavan’s paper dosa.

Take for example, the role of Pooja Hegde in the recent Mahesh starrer, Maharshi. She is the tech lead in a Gaming companythe bait to get an appointment with Rishi, the superstar CEO of a firm dabbling with AI. Yet she doesn’t have a single dialogue that is remotely related to technology, except the one time in college, when she needs help with ‘coding’. In Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava , Pooja played a student whose project on ‘ethnocentric studies’ related to factionism spurs the protagonist to look for ‘peaceful’ solutions to his problem. Such sophistication in the leading lady’s profession, but eventually her role too is sidelined.

Then there is Samantha’s character in A aa; though she gets significant screen time in the rom com, she seems to provide only comic relief, her failure to achieve anything is highlighted. As for the actor’s character in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, she seems to be doing nothing but fantasise about getting married? So is the case with her role in Attarintiki Daaredi and Rangasthalam.

Ileana’s character in Pokiri, the movie that pushed her into stardom, begins as an aerobics trainer , but she largely spends her time irritated and confused, hassled by the men around her, including her boyfriend. What does her character do in Jalsa or Julayi?

Shruti Haasan’s character in Gabbar Singh is of an entrereneur -primary bread winner, but quickly peters away. Even when Kajal played someone interesting – a doctor in Mr. Perfect (doctors are funny, ask Sai Pallavi who played a medical student in Padi Padi Leche Manasu), an artist in Businessman – that part rarely stretched beyond a couple of scenes.

There is a pattern to the way female protagonists are depicted. They are either shaded completely by a singular, chauvinistic tone where only the hero matters – think Shruti Haasan in Race Gurram, Rakul Preet in Sarrainodu, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Nannaku Prematho — or begin as strong characters that soon pale into insignificance — like Rashmika Mandanna in Devadas, the most irrelevant undercover cop in the history of undercover cops, or as an assertive woman in Geeta Govindam, two roles pretending to be meaty, but eventually only reinforcing the male counterparts’ stronger image.

Some roles start out with interesting layers, but trail off after doing its bit. A classic example would be Shruti Haasan’s role in Srimanthudu, where she introduces Mahesh’s Harsha to the course that changes his life, and then trails off, just playing second fiddle. Similar is Kiara Advani’s Vasumati in Bharat Ane Nenu, an MBA grad intern who inspires the CM chalk out policies. Not bad for a director whose leading ladies in Mirchi and Janatha Garage are cute, but professional nobodys.

The absolute low has to be Arjun Reddy, where Shalini Pandey’s Preeti barely gets to talk, and after the first scene, everyone forgets she too is a student of medicine. That, for what is considered one of the most pathbreaking movies in contemporary Telugu cinema.

Face savers

Some directors do make an effort and digress. Rahul Ravindran, who made the beautifully sensitive ChiLaSow uses terms like ‘female protagonist’ or ‘one of the two leads’ instead of ‘heroine’ and believes that, ‘It makes sense to root a character, define their world, bring life and reality to the script so it feels authentic for the audience to immerse itself in. We need not look at it as Oh, I’ve to give my female protagonist something; it is more an organic thought process asking questions like what kind of profession would they be in, and how it affects their personality.’

Samantha, for example, was a micro-artist in Eega (extra doughnuts for how it connects to their falling in love and the revenge saga), and a journalist in Mahanati and U-turn (Is journalism the most sophisticated profession our filmmakers understand?) Aditi Rao Hydari picks interesting roles too – an astronaut in Antariksham, and a movie actress in Sammohanam.

Talking about Pellichoopulu, where she plays a budding entrepreneur, Ritu Verma, the movie’s lead character says, “It all depends on the writers. Tharun Bhascker has seen women like Chitra around him. I’ve seen women like that growing up, so playing someone ambitious came naturally to me. All of us see professional women in our day to day lives and with times changing, need to see more of them on-screen as well.”

Director Nandhini Reddy, whose Oh Baby is currently in post-production, looks at the bigger picture. She believes that the female protagonist’s profession is only a tiny bit in a much bigger argument. Filmmakers are merely reflecting society in a hero-centric market which is catering to an audience that largely views cinema as an escape from reality. We have a long way to go before we detail women’s characters. If they show some respect in the mean-time, it is a huge step forward.

Look at the tweets about actresses and you realise the gravity of the situation. There is much to change about the way Telugu movie characters are built or written or layered; and a good start would be to invest in the roles of female protagonists.