‘Woman of the Hour’ trailer: Anna Kendrick is a show contestant in a deadly dating game

The makers of Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour have released the film’s trailer. The film, which marks the actor’s directorial debut is written by Ian MacAllister McDonald.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer introduces us to Kendrick’s character who meets a man in a dating game show. But there’s more to it than meets the eye as she digs up the dark secrets of her “date”.

The film is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who in 1978 appeared on the television show The Dating Game amid his murder spree. Woman of the Hour also stars Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto and Nicolette Robinson.

Woman of the Hour premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, and is expected to release in Indian in October 2024.

Watch the trailer of Woman of the Hour here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.