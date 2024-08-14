GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Woman of the Hour’ trailer: Anna Kendrick is a show contestant in a deadly dating game

‘Woman of the Hour’ also stars Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto and Nicolette Robinson

Published - August 14, 2024 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Woman of the Hour’ 

A still from ‘Woman of the Hour’  | Photo Credit: @VVSFilms/YouTube

The makers of Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour have released the film’s trailer. The film, which marks the actor’s directorial debut is written by Ian MacAllister McDonald.

The trailer introduces us to Kendrick’s character who meets a man in a dating game show. But there’s more to it than meets the eye as she digs up the dark secrets of her “date”.

The film is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who in 1978 appeared on the television show The Dating Game amid his murder spree. Woman of the Hour also stars Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto and Nicolette Robinson.

Woman of the Hour premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, and is expected to release in Indian in October 2024.

Watch the trailer of Woman of the Hour here:

