ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer: Selena Gomez and the Russo family returns to mentor a new generation

Updated - September 25, 2024 12:50 pm IST

The main cast includes Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, with Janice LeAnn Brown and David Henrie leading the way

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ | Photo Credit: Disney

Disney has released the trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Set to premiere on October 29, the new show revisits the beloved Russo family, focusing on a new generation of magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 review: Riotous fun at the Arconia with the perfect blend of smarts and sentiment

The trailer opens with Selena Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo, who introduces Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), the series’ new lead, to her older brother, Justin (David Henrie). Now living a normal, non-magical life with his family, Justin is initially hesitant to take on the role of mentor. However, Alex reveals that Billie is not only a powerful but also rebellious young wizard — and the fate of the Wizard World may depend on her. Justin soon realizes that he must return to his magical roots to guide Billie, while balancing the demands of his everyday life.

While Gomez’s Alex will only appear in the first episode, she serves as an executive producer alongside Henrie. Fans of the original series can expect plenty of nostalgic moments, as the sequel promises to carry forward the magic and charm that made Wizards of Waverly Place a fan favorite.

Selena Gomez is officially a billionaire, one of the youngest in the world

The main cast includes Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, with Henrie and Brown leading the way. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts with two episodes on Disney Channel, with the rest of the season streaming on Disney+ starting the following day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US