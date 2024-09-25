‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer: Selena Gomez and the Russo family returns to mentor a new generation

Disney has released the trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Set to premiere on October 29, the new show revisits the beloved Russo family, focusing on a new generation of magic.

The trailer opens with Selena Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo, who introduces Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), the series’ new lead, to her older brother, Justin (David Henrie). Now living a normal, non-magical life with his family, Justin is initially hesitant to take on the role of mentor. However, Alex reveals that Billie is not only a powerful but also rebellious young wizard — and the fate of the Wizard World may depend on her. Justin soon realizes that he must return to his magical roots to guide Billie, while balancing the demands of his everyday life.

While Gomez’s Alex will only appear in the first episode, she serves as an executive producer alongside Henrie. Fans of the original series can expect plenty of nostalgic moments, as the sequel promises to carry forward the magic and charm that made Wizards of Waverly Place a fan favorite.

The main cast includes Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, with Henrie and Brown leading the way. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts with two episodes on Disney Channel, with the rest of the season streaming on Disney+ starting the following day.