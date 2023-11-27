With focus on women filmmakers, 28th European Union Film Festival of India to take place in Delhi, Chennai

November 27, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The 28th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) of India is set to unfold in New Delhi from December 1 to 10.

Celebrating cultural ties between India and the European Union, the festival will screen 28 films in 25 languages from 28 European countries. 18 of the films in this year’s selection are by women directors. The festival aims to highlight and celebrate women in cinema and ‘the art of storytelling from the woman’s perspective’.

After its Delhi chapter, the festival will travel to Chennai from January 19 to 28.

Here are some highlights from the line-up —

Tori and Lokita, winner of the Special 75th Anniversary Award at Cannes 2022, portrays a young boy and an adolescent girl who have traveled alone from Africa, putting their invincible friendship against the challenging conditions of their exile.

Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, winner of Grand Prix for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, is a story of young novelist, Rama, who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter. The words of the accused and witness testimonies shake Rama’s convictions and call into question their judgment.

The Banshees of Inisherinwas nominated for nine Oscars in 2023. The black comedy by Martin McDonagh is a story set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, where a troubled young islander, Pádraic (Colin Farrell), sets out to repair the damaged relationship with his closest friend by any means.

Slovenian film Riders which is the country’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards revolves around two friends who decide to transform their mopeds into choppers and embark on a journey to be eventually joined by a young runaway woman and an old biker. The trip turns into a quest for identity, irrevocably changing their lives.

Ukrainian comedy Luxembourg,Luxembourg follows the story of two siblings, Mykola and Vasya, go in search of their father, who left them when they were children, after they come to know that he is dying in Luxembourg. Kolya considers him a hero, while Vasya thinks he is a scoundrel.

