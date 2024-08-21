ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos’ trailer: HBO revealsn premiere for Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary

Published - August 21, 2024 02:01 pm IST

HBO has announced the September 7 premiere of a two-part documentary by Alex Gibney that explores the legacy of ‘The Sopranos’ and its visionary creator, David Chase

The Hindu Bureau

HBO has released the trailer and premiere date for Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, a two-part documentary that delves into the creation and legacy of the groundbreaking series The Sopranos. The documentary, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, is set to premiere on September 7. Both parts will air consecutively and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Wise Guy offers an in-depth exploration of David Chase, the mastermind behind The Sopranos, as the show marks its 25th anniversary. The documentary examines Chase’s life and career, uncovering the personal and creative influences that shaped his work on the iconic series. Set against the backdrop of a replica of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist office, the film sees Gibney turning the lens on Chase, probing into the origins of The Sopranos and the intricate connections between Chase’s own life and the characters he created.

The documentary features interviews with key figures from the show, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, alongside producers and writers who contributed to the series’ success. Viewers are treated to a treasure trove of archival materials, including early audition tapes, behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from the series, offering a nostalgic journey into the world of The Sopranos.

Wise Guy had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival and is produced by Jigsaw Productions. The documentary is produced by Ophelia Harutyunyan and Gibney, with Nicole Lambert, Richard Perello, and Stacey Offman as executive producers. HBO’s Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez also serve as executive producers.

