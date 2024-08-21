GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos’ trailer: HBO revealsn premiere for Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary

HBO has announced the September 7 premiere of a two-part documentary by Alex Gibney that explores the legacy of ‘The Sopranos’ and its visionary creator, David Chase

Updated - August 21, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HBO has released the trailer and premiere date for Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, a two-part documentary that delves into the creation and legacy of the groundbreaking series The Sopranos. The documentary, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, is set to premiere on September 7. Both parts will air consecutively and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Michael Imperioli forbids ‘bigots and homophobes’ from watching his work

Wise Guy offers an in-depth exploration of David Chase, the mastermind behind The Sopranos, as the show marks its 25th anniversary. The documentary examines Chase’s life and career, uncovering the personal and creative influences that shaped his work on the iconic series. Set against the backdrop of a replica of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist office, the film sees Gibney turning the lens on Chase, probing into the origins of The Sopranos and the intricate connections between Chase’s own life and the characters he created.

The documentary features interviews with key figures from the show, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, alongside producers and writers who contributed to the series’ success. Viewers are treated to a treasure trove of archival materials, including early audition tapes, behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from the series, offering a nostalgic journey into the world of The Sopranos.

‘The Penguin’ new trailer: Colin Farrell embarks on a criminal odyssey

Wise Guy had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival and is produced by Jigsaw Productions. The documentary is produced by Ophelia Harutyunyan and Gibney, with Nicole Lambert, Richard Perello, and Stacey Offman as executive producers. HBO’s Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez also serve as executive producers.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.