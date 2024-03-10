Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey swept the five categories it was nominated for at the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards (better known as the Razzies), which included Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.
More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website.
The Razzie Redeemer Award, bestowed on a past contender who has “gone on to better things” since being nominated for a Razzie, went to The Nanny actress, Fran Drescher, for her leadership as SAG-AFTRA president during the 2023 Hollywood strike.