March 10, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey swept the five categories it was nominated for at the 44th Golden Raspberry Awards (better known as the Razzies), which included Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website.

The Razzie Redeemer Award, bestowed on a past contender who has “gone on to better things” since being nominated for a Razzie, went to The Nanny actress, Fran Drescher, for her leadership as SAG-AFTRA president during the 2023 Hollywood strike.

Drescher was nominated in 1998 for Worst Actress in the rom-com, The Beautician and the Beast.

Hosts Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonez, known for their TikTok personas as ‘The Mean Gays’, took one more jab at Drescher, quipping that she led Hollywood actors through an “unprecedented labor action to an even more unprecedented deal with the AMPTP,” the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Other winners include Mercy actor Jon Voight owing to his "Lucky Charms leprechaun" Irish accent.

Megan Fox was bestowed with a pair of trophies: Worst Actress for her role in Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for the her role in Expend4bles. Sylvester Stallone also took home the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor for his role in the same.