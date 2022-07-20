Movies

Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone to star in Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’ adaptation

PTIJuly 20, 2022 13:47 IST
Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is set to make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of novel “Gonzo Girl”, starring acclaimed actors Willem Dafoe and Camila Morrone.

According to Deadline, Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell will be adapting Cheryl Della Pietra’s 2015 novel for the movie version.

Set in 1992, the novel follows an aspiring writer Alley Russo (Morrone), who has an exciting new job, as the assistant to legendary “gonzo journalist” Walker Reade (Dafoe), living in his compound/party house in Aspen.

Arquette will also star in the film as Claudia, Reade's minder and manager for many years.

The project will be produced by Tom Heller through Rh Negative Entertainment, Catch & Release Films' Frank Hall Green, Cameron O'Reilly of Bayard Productions and Arquette.

The production is set to begin this week in Utah.

