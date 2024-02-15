ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith to star in crime thriller ‘Sugar Bandits’

February 15, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The film is based on the novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan

PTI

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 27: Actor Will Smith attends the Concussion (La Verdad Duele) premiere at the Callao cinema on January 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez

Actor Will Smith will feature in the crime thriller Sugar Bandits, based on the novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan.

While Smith won't lead the project, he will co-star in it, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ
Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

Sugar Bandits will revolve around a former Special Forces soldier who joins an elite, vigilante group which aims to crack down on drug menace in Boston, but soon realises things are not what they seem.

Oscar winner Smith is also attached to produce the film along with Jon Mone for Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film, and Richard Abate will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Smith was last seen in Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US