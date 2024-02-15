GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will Smith to star in crime thriller 'Sugar Bandits'

The film is based on the novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan

February 15, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

PTI
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 27: Actor Will Smith attends the Concussion (La Verdad Duele) premiere at the Callao cinema on January 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 27: Actor Will Smith attends the Concussion (La Verdad Duele) premiere at the Callao cinema on January 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez

Actor Will Smith will feature in the crime thriller Sugar Bandits, based on the novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan.

While Smith won't lead the project, he will co-star in it, reported Deadline.

Sugar Bandits will revolve around a former Special Forces soldier who joins an elite, vigilante group which aims to crack down on drug menace in Boston, but soon realises things are not what they seem.

Oscar winner Smith is also attached to produce the film along with Jon Mone for Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing.

Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film, and Richard Abate will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Smith was last seen in Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation.

