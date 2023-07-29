ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith on Hollywood strikes: Most pivotal moment of our profession

July 29, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Actor Will Smith, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, took to social media to support the strikes

The Hindu Bureau

Will Smith | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actor Will Smith took to social media to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Smith, who is a member of the SAG-AFTRA, wrote about the significance of this moment for both the guilds.

“As some of you all might have heard, my guild @SAGAAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA,” he wrote. “It is a pivotal moment for our profession,” he added. In response to Smith’s comments, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation responded by saying, “Thank you for your support Will!”

Smith also recollected how far he has come in his over-three-decade-old career of acting, and thanked his mentor, Aaron Spieser. “Almost 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” Smith said. “It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between,” he wrote.

