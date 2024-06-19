Will Smith circles sci-fi thriller 'Resistor'

Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures. Titled Resistor, the movie is based on the 2014 book Influx by bestselling author Daniel Suarez, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet Train writer Zak Olkewicz has penned the first draft, while Eric Singer wrote the latest draft. No director is currently attached to the project.

The plot of the film is currently under wraps but Influx takes place in a dystopian society in which the government uses shady tactics to prevent technological advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story mainly focuses on physicist Jon Grady and his team who have discovered a device that can reflect gravity — a triumph that will revolutionise the field of physics and change the future. But instead of acclaim, Grady’s lab is locked down by a covert organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control.

Resistor will be produced Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists, which has been developing the project for years alongside Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook.

Smith most recently collaborated with Sony Pictures for the fourth installment of the smash hit action franchise Bad Boys, which he headlines along with Martin Lawrence. The fourth movie, titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, released earlier this month and has so far collected $215.5 million globally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.